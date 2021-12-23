Esports: BGIS winner to get the PUBG Mobile Global Championships Final invitational slot

Less than a month after it was announced that an Indian Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) team will get an invitational slot at the PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC) Final slot, Krafton in a press release has said that the slot will go to the team which wins the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) title.



This announcement from Krafton ends months of speculation regarding whether an Indian team will get an invitational slot and if they do which team will be invited to compete in the PMGC Grand Finals.

The winner of BGIS will compete with a total of 15 other teams will compete in the PMGC Grand Finals scheduled to be held from 21st to 23rd January 2021. These fifteen teams will include the teams which finish in top nine from the Eastern Region and the top six from the west at the ongoing PMGC League Finals.

The online qualifiers for BGIS - the qualifying tournament for PMGC, is already underway. The top teams will then have to grind out through quarterfinals, semifinals and a 16-team BGIS Final to have a shot at qualifying for PMGC Grand Finals. The BGIS Grand Finals is expected to be held from 13th to 16th January 2021.