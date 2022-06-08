Esports: "Have firm belief in team's hardwork," says SouL Mortal ahead of BMPS Final

Riding on some sensational performances in the league stage, Team Soul have made their way into the grand finals of the inaugural edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS).



Team Soul, champions of PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, qualified for the finals after finishing second in the high-voltage league stage with 519 points (finishes – 274 and position points - 245), including nine chicken dinners.

A prominent team, comprising of country's popular BGMI athletes — in-game leader Sahil Jhakar (Soul Omega), supporter Sohail Shaikh (Soul Hector), assaulters Akshat Goel (Soul Akshat) and Harsh Paudwal (Soul Goblin), pulled off brilliant gameplay in the league stage and will now aim for the top finish in the finals. The team has been coached by Amit Dubey (Soul Amit) and Aman Jain (Soul Aman).

Team Soul's assaulter Harsh Paudwal aka Soul Goblin was the most impressive athlete in the league stage as he put up an exceptional performance to claim the highest 120 kills in the tournament. He was also the fastest player to grab 100 kills in the league stage.

The team also has veteran BGMI athletes Naman Mathur aka Mortal and Yash Soni aka Viper as substitute players who featured in the last four games of the league stage. Mortal won a chicken dinner in the first game itself while, on the other hand, Viper also played a crucial role to help the team become one of the hot favourites to win the championship.

"We are really happy that we made it out of a really competitive league stage for the finals of the BMPS series. We didn't start as the favourites of winning the championship but the sheer dedication and hard work of every team member resulted in getting the spot in the Finals of the tournament. The finals will be a portentous evaluation of our team's skill but I have a firm belief in the team's zeal and hard work. It is a challenge which was awaited by us and we feel more than ready to take it. The right mentality and proper grind towards the game make everything possible and a sure-shot path to get the success," an elated Mortal said after qualifying for the finals.