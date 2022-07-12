"When you spend years at a place you get attached" — Gamer Beg4Mercy raises over 5 lakh for Assam floods

Former Indian esports star turned gaming content creator Beg4Mercy aka Mrinmoy Lakhar raised a total of INR. 5,73,000 for Assam flood relief donation during a charity YouTube stream last week.

The 29-year-old who has been born and brought up in Guwahati, Assam streamed fan favourite games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Valorant and Among Us during the charity stream.

"When you spend years of your life at a place you get emotionally attached to it. And that's where I feel responsible for giving back to it when the people there are going through such a disaster," Lakhar said to The Bridge after the stream.





Having grown up in the north-eastern state, Mercy is no stranger to the havoc caused by floods year after year in during monsoon.

"My family and I have never faced any bad destruction due to the floods, but it has always saddened me since my childhood seeing our people suffer year after year. Till the time I am capable of helping the needy, I will do it without any hesitation," he explained.

While Mercy is currently in Mumbai, his family is stuck in his home state.

"Fortunately, my family is in a safe place but amidst all the chaos and terrible situation in the nearby areas, they are mentally disturbed. We really hope that the situation gets back to normal soon," he says.

Though the water levels in Assam have started to recede, more than 3.5 lakh people across 10 districts of the state are still reeling under floods. As per the official data released by the Assam Government a total of 192 people in the state have lost their lives in this year's flood and landslides so far after the natural disaster first wrecked havoc last month.



