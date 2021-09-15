All you need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6

Battlegrounds Mobile India under Krafton is all set to release several minor and major additions in the latest update to the much loved video game.

In an Instagram post that was release as a teaser, Update 1.6 was shown as the latest to bring new features to the video game. The post mentioned 10 new features that would be released along with major updates to the game itself. One amongst this would be the inclusion of the Flora Menace Mode in the Eragnel, Livik and Sanhok maps. This new mode is a survival mode introduced specifically as a new feature in the game.

Other highlights are the improvement of the scope vision, inclusion of a highlights feature along with an option to show the route on the players map. There will also be a new set of arena guns, unlimited ammunition in training arenas and an improved control durability for the jeep and bus driving feature. Most of these minor changes seem to have been made on demand given that the game downloads have gone into the millions by now.

Along with the game update, the monthly Royale Pass will also release on 17th-18th September. The rewards include Themed Bundles, Companion(German Shepherd Battle Set) Battle Skins and a new set of emotes.















