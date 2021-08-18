Esports: Battlegrounds Mobile India releases for iOS users

The popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally been released for Indian gamers on iOS, almost more than a month after it was released for Android platforms.



One of the most popular games amongst both casual and professional gamers in India, BGMI is a replacement for the earlier existing Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG).

"Now that BGMI is available to iOS users too, the esports segment is expected to witness more esports enthusiasts joining the growing industry and more gaming content creators coming along the way. Trinity has been leading and supporting the young and dynamic talents growing in the space of esports, and we can foresee some big changes happening in the participation coming along with the BGMI iOS version," said the co-founder of Trinity Gaming, Abhishek Aggarwal, about the release.

PUBG was banned by the Indian government last year citing national security reasons following a dangerous border standoff with their neighbours China.

This is the first time since the PUBG ban that the battle royale game from Krafton is available for iOS users in India. Rebranded as BGMI, Krafton had released the game for android users in the country on 2nd July 2021.been Android

How to download BGMI for iOS?

You can download BGMI for iOS by searching Battlegrounds Mobile India on Apple App Store. Alternatively, you can click here.

Will your iOS device support BGMI?

The BGMI for iOS is 1.9GB in size and you will need to have iOS 11.0 or better for the game to run on your Apple device.