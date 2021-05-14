Esports: Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to start from 18th May

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) – Krafton, today announced that the pre-registrations for the game will go live on Google Play Store from 18th May 2021.



Largely seen as a replacement for PUBG, which was banned last year by the Indian government citing national security reasons, BGMI is expected to take the Indian esports industry to greater heights.

Though there is no clarification as to when the game would be available for pre-registration in IOS or when will the game be launched, Krafton in a press-statement said that "specific rewards will be available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register for the game."



You can pre-register the game by clicking the pre-register button on Google Play Store. The rewards will be made available to the gamers once the game is launched. Much like PUBG, BGMI too is expected to be free to play for everyone with options of in-game purchases.