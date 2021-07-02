Battlegrounds Mobile India launched: All you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available in India. The beta version of the PUBG Mobile alternative was made available to pre-registered players in May. Krafton, the game developers, have announced that the official Battlegrounds Mobile India version is now available on the Google Play Store.





Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access on June 17, 2021, and pre-registration for the game began on May 18, after which, the users who have already downloaded the early access version of the app can upgrade it to get the official version.



The game is currently only available for Android smartphone users. iPhone users need to wait until Krafton releases the iOS app for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is available to play on BlueStacks as well.

Choosing the right weapon gives you an edge over your competition in Battlegrounds Mobile India.



Here is a list of the best weapons in each category.

🔗https://t.co/VVikSqSixc

.

.



.



.



.



.#BlueStacks #BlueStacks5 #BGMI #BattlegroundsMobileIndia pic.twitter.com/ZIRNZ9TYMI — BlueStacks (@bluestacksinc) June 24, 2021

With a few exceptions, the game is quite identical to PUBG Mobile. Early impressions indicate that there aren't many changes in the new game, although they have made changes such as green blood and fully dressed characters. One of the most noticeable modifications appears to be the new "Gameplay Management System," which will constantly remind you to maintain your health and provide recommendations on staying hydrated, among many other things.