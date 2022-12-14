Esports Awards: India's S8ul wins named Content Group of the Year

India's fan-favourtie gaming content creation group S8ul was, on Tuesday, named the Content Group of the Year at the 2022 Esports Awards. This is the first time that any Indian entity has won at the Esports Awards.

S8ul, which is home to some of India's most popular creators, was nominated for the award alongside nine other groups from across the world. The other nominations for Content Group of the Year included 100 Thieves, Faze Clan, Loud, One True King, G4TV, Tribo Gaules, Offline TV, Full Squad Gaming, and Team Summertime.

The winners of the Esports Awards are decided by fan votes.

The winner of the Content Group of the Year is... @S8ulesports



CONGRATULATIONS! #EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/STAlwHqP5E — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) December 14, 2022





Mortal, Jonathan miss out

On the other hand, S8ul Mortal aka Naman Mathur and GodLike Gaming's Jonathan missed out on an individual awards in the 2022 Esports Awards.

While Mortal was nominated for Esports Personality of the Year, Jonathan was in contention to win the Esports Mobile Player of the Year. The latter was the first-ever Indian to be nominated in the Mobile Esports Player category.