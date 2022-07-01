Soul Mortal nominated for Esports Personality of the Year award; S8ul for Best Content Group

It was a double delight for Indian Esports fans when the first round of nominees for the Esports Awards 2022 were announced on Thursday with two big nominations from the country in different categories.

First, Soul Mortal aka Naman Mathur was nominated for the Esports Personality of the Year award alongside 11 other names from across the globe. The other nominees in this category include S1mple, Sjokz, Ocelote, Gaules, Faker, Hecz, Goldenboy, Nadeshot, Cherrygumms, Nobru and Moistcrtikal.









This was followed with the gaming content creating organisation S8ul being nominated for the Content Group of the Year award. S8ul was formed in 2020 as a collaboration with Soul and 8 bit and is currently home to some of the biggest Indian gaming content creators.

The other nominees in this category includes 100 Thieves, Faze Clan, Loud, One True King, G4TV, Tribo Gaules, Offline TV, Full Squad Gaming, Team Summertime.