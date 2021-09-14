Esports - Which video games have made it to the 2022 Asian Games?

Avid gamers across India have another reason to rejoice. The list of esports that have been included as part of the upcoming Asian Games has been released by the organisers. It has several games that are popular along with the regular mainstay games that have featured in other editions and similar events.

The news had been doing the rounds over the past few years that the Asian Games would see a change in the usual sports that are played. This has resulted in 8 video games being included as medal events for the firms time ever in any major sporting event around the world. This is also different from esports that were played at the Asian Games in 2018 in which it was just a demonstration event.

We are excited to announce the Official Game Titles for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022!



There will be a total of 8 Official Game Titles and 2 Demonstration Sports which will be a debut of Robot Masters and VR Sports. #AsianEsportsFederation #AsianEsports #SEAEsports pic.twitter.com/qH8UHzMsPR — Asian Electronic Sports Federation (@AESF_Official) September 8, 2021

The 8 games that will be included are

1)Street Fighter 5 2)PUBG Mobile 3)League of Legends 4)Hearthstone 5)FIFA 21 6)Dream Three Kingdoms 2 7)Dota 2 8) Arena of Valor

Along with the 8 medal events, there will also be two demonstration events in the run up to the next edition of the Asian Games. These games will be AESF Robot Master and AESF VR Sports.



All these games are widely popular across India especially PUBG, FIFA and Dota 2. India won a bronze medal in Hearthstone back in 2018 when Tirth Mehta finished third in the event. There is just under a year left for the Asian Games and Indian gamers will be looking to make the most of the opportunity to qualify, compete and bring laurels for the country at such a big stage.