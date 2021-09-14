ESports
Esports - Which video games have made it to the 2022 Asian Games?
A whole new list of video games have been included in the esports segment of the upcoming Asian Games to be held next year
Avid gamers across India have another reason to rejoice. The list of esports that have been included as part of the upcoming Asian Games has been released by the organisers. It has several games that are popular along with the regular mainstay games that have featured in other editions and similar events.
The news had been doing the rounds over the past few years that the Asian Games would see a change in the usual sports that are played. This has resulted in 8 video games being included as medal events for the firms time ever in any major sporting event around the world. This is also different from esports that were played at the Asian Games in 2018 in which it was just a demonstration event.
The 8 games that will be included are
1)Street Fighter 5
2)PUBG Mobile
3)League of Legends
4)Hearthstone
5)FIFA 21
6)Dream Three Kingdoms 2
7)Dota 2
8) Arena of Valor
All these games are widely popular across India especially PUBG, FIFA and Dota 2. India won a bronze medal in Hearthstone back in 2018 when Tirth Mehta finished third in the event. There is just under a year left for the Asian Games and Indian gamers will be looking to make the most of the opportunity to qualify, compete and bring laurels for the country at such a big stage.