Asian Games 2023: India to send 15-member E-sports team

India's 15-member E-sports contingent will be looking to make their mark as the sport makes its debut as a medal event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Out of the seven official E-sports events, Indian will take part in four - DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. As for the medals India will not contest, Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version are banned in India, while Dream Three Kingdoms 2 is not available in the country.



Esports Federation of India announced its 15-member contingent which will take part at the Asian Games.



FIFA Online 4 - Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka



Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas

League of Legends - Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik

DOTA 2 – Darshan (captain), Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, and Shubham

A release from the E-sports federation said that two others, Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma, were going to represent the country in Hearthstone, which was originally a part of the Asian Games, but the title was removed from the Asian Games Esports program in March.