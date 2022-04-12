Asian Games to include PUBG as a target shooting and racing event

Ahead of the upcoming Asian Games to be held in September 2022, there is much excitement for Esports fans due to certain inclusions. The popular battle royale game named PUBG has made its way as an official event in the Asian Games this year. Moreover, it will not be included as a battle royale event but will have events such as target shooting and racing as part of its medal events.

The Asian Esports Federation published a timeline for the event and highlighted the format to be followed. The format will be different from the normal battle royale mode which is commonly associated with PUBG.

PUBG Mobile Asian Games version, which is to be used at the 2022 Asian Games, reportedly does not have a battle royale mode, and players instead participate in racing and shooting missions.



PUBG Mobile, a battle royale game, but no battle royale mode 🧐https://t.co/MK6GldOEYq pic.twitter.com/kAGZXYQcKG — Gametube (@GametubeI) April 11, 2022

The tentative rules are as follows. Sixteen players/four teams will participate in each game. A match will involve different stages and each stage will have its own target shooting mission. Post this shooting event, the designated team will then drive a vehicle across the race track/designated path. The winner and rankings will be determined based on teams that finish the racing event.

