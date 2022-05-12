Esports: Apex Legends Mobile to release on 17th May 2022

One of the most popular battleroyale game, Apex Legends, is all set to release it's mobile version on 17th May 2022. Named Apex Legends Mobile the game is expected to be available on both iOS and Android from the very first day.

The Apex Legends Mobile has been under works for a long time now. It was first announced by the developers Respawn Entertainment way back in the year 2019. The beta version users of the game have had a good reviews so far with mobile gamers stating the experience to be close to playing it on a console or computer.

Apex Legends Mobile will be available for free on Playstore and Appstore much like the original game. But unlike the PC and console version which is currently in season 13, the mobile game will start its own season system with Season 1 starting next week.

Can you pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile?

Yes, you can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile via Playstore or App Store. The developers are also expected to give rewards for those who pre-register for the game, but it will depend on the total number of people who pre-register.