Esports: Apex Legends Mobile officially launched - How to install, system requirements, All you need to know

After months of beta testing, the battleroyale game Apex Legends has finally been released for mobile devices. Named Apex Legends Mobile, the game was released for both Android and iOS platforms at 2:30pm IST on Tuesday.

Developed by Respwan Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, Apex Legends crossed a total of 100 million players in total last month. The release of the game's mobile version is expected to disrupt the mobile gaming landscape in India, which for now is dominated by Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire.

"The launch of the mobile version of the free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game Apex Legends is going to be a game-changer for the esports title in our country. The battle royale genre games have a huge player base in India and the title gets a major boost with more than 300 million mobile gamers in India," Lokesh Suji, the director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI) said after the launch.

How can you install Apex Legends Mobile?

Since the game has been officially launched you can simply go to Google Playstore or Appstore and search for the game in order to install it.

What are the system requirements for Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile will be compatible only with phones with at least 2GB RAM, 4GB storage and a chipset of at least Snapdragon 435. For iOS users, Apex Legends Mobile will only run if the software is iOS 11 and above with a chipset of Apple A9 and above.



