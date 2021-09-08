Esports: 8 games announced as a part of the 2022 Asian Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Wednesday announced a total of eight titles to be part of Esports' debut at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 2022 Asian Games will see a total of eight games and two games being played as demonstration events. The announcement came during the first day of the two day Chefs de Mission Seminar which is currently being held virtually.

"We will soon launch the 'Road to Asian Games' program in line with AESF, to identify the best of the talent and train them for the main event at Hangzhou, China in September 2022. Thankfully we have enough time at our hands (unlike last time) to have the best of the players represent India at Asian Games 2022. We are also waiting for more inputs to come for some of the titles," said, Lokesh Suji, the director of Esports Federation of India.







Which games will be played at the 2022 Asian Games?



The following games will be played at the 2022 Asian Games:

1) Area of Valor Asian Games Version

2) DOTA 2

3) Dream Three Kingdoms 2

4) EA Sports FIFA branded games

5) HearthStone

6) League of Legends

7) PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version

8) Street Fighter V

Besides, the following two titles will be played as a demonstration event

1) AESF Robot Masters

2) AESF VR Sports

How will teams qualify for the Asian Games?

The qualifying tournaments for the Asian Games will be conducted by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), which is located in Hong Kong. Further, the AESF will also be responsible for the operation and management of esports next year in Hangzhou.

History of Esports in Asian Games

Esports was first played at the Asian Games during the 2018 edition as a demonstration event. India's Tirth Mehta had then won the bronze medal in the card based game HearthStone in Jakarta, Indonesia.



