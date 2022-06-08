16-year-old shoots mother dead after arguments over PUBG; used room freshener to cover stench

In a news which has sent shockwaves across the nation, a 16-year-old from Lucknow shot his mother dead after he was debarred from playing the popular mobile batteroyale game PUBG or BGMI.

As per reports the juvenile was addicted to the game and could not take his mother stopping him from playing the game.

"The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The forensic team also reached the spot. The investigation was done. During the investigation, it was revealed that the 16-year-old son shot dead his mother. The minor boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the PUBG game," Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow was quoted as saying.

The teenager is said to have used his father's licensed pistol to commit the crime. He is alleged to have shot his mother on the head after a heated argument between the two about the game.

The boy then reported hid the body in an air conditioned room and used a room freshner to prevent the foul smell from spreading. He even threatened his 10-year-old sister from revealing anything.

The incident came to light after his neighbours informed about the foul smell to the boy's armyman father, who is posted in West Bengal.

Reports further state that the accused tried to mislead the police first by fabricating a fake story about some electrician. The accused's sister, however, divulged all the details during an interrogation.







