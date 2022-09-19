World Eventing Championships: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza finishes 50th

After shattering India's 20-year-old record in dressage during the World Eventing Championship 2022 at the Pratoni del Vivaro equestrian centre in Rome, Tokyo Olympian equestrian star Fouaad Mirza has finished 50th overall.

Mirza, who scored 30.1 in the dressage event, broke the record held by Imtiaz Anees at 39.6 which he created during the 2002 World Championships in Jerez de la Frontera in Spain, with his horse Spring Invader.

Fouaad Mirza

Mirza who rides on Seigneur Medicott - the same horse he had during the Tokyo Olympics, finished 32nd in Dressage, 49 in Cross Country and 58th in Jumping and accumulated a total of 79.3 points and finished in the 50th spot overall.



However, despite Fouaad's record-breaking performance, he couldn't qualify for the Finals (Top 25) after 3 rounds at the World Eventing Championship 2022, where he was the only Indian equestrian to have made the cut this year.