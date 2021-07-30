In Equestrian, India's Fouaad Mirza had a brilliant outing on Day 1 of the dressage session in the eventing category at the Tokyo Olympics. Fouaad Mirza was the first rider to start the second session with his equine Seigneur Medicott.

Great start to the evening sessions as @FouaadMirza & Seigneur score 28pens to go into 6th spot 👏👏@WeAreTeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #EquestrianEventing pic.twitter.com/9qQemBD6iE — The FEI (@FEI_Global) July 30, 2021

Both the rider and the horse were really graceful in performing their pre-determined set of moves in the dressage stage. Fouaad Equestrian and his equine looked really smooth especially while transitioning from one move to another. His performance led to an overall penalty score of 28 points and claimed the sixth rank.



However, at the end of the session after the performances of all the riders, Fouaad finished in the seventh position of the individual ranking.



