Equestrian
Tokyo Olympics – Fouaad Mirza makes a dashing debut at the Olympics in Equestrian
Competing in the eventing category, Fouaad Mirza finished seventh on Day 1 of the dressage session.
In Equestrian, India's Fouaad Mirza had a brilliant outing on Day 1 of the dressage session in the eventing category at the Tokyo Olympics. Fouaad Mirza was the first rider to start the second session with his equine Seigneur Medicott.
Both the rider and the horse were really graceful in performing their pre-determined set of moves in the dressage stage. Fouaad Equestrian and his equine looked really smooth especially while transitioning from one move to another. His performance led to an overall penalty score of 28 points and claimed the sixth rank.
However, at the end of the session after the performances of all the riders, Fouaad finished in the seventh position of the individual ranking.
