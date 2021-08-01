Indian Equestrian Fouaad Mirza continued his impressive showing at the Tokyo Olympics in the eventing category. Competing in the cross-country phase, which is the second stage in the eventing category, Fouaad Mirza amassed 11.20 penalty points. The rider and his horse finished the cross-country outside stage just outside the permitted time of 7:45 minute mark which led to the penalty points. Seigneur Medicott was exceptional throughout the round, especially on the jumps.

In the dressage stage, Fouaad and Medicott had shown some sublime skills which led to a ninth-place finish and 28 penalty points. After the first two stages, Fouaad has a total of 39.20 penalty points and is currently ranked 22nd in the individual standings.

He will now compete in the third stage that is show jumping. At the end of the third stage, the top 25 riders and their horses will take part in another round of show jumping to determine the podium positions.

