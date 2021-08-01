Swiss horse euthanised during ongoing Equestrian event at Tokyo Olympics

In the ongoing equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics, Swiss Equestrian Robin Godel had to unfortunately have his horse euthanised during the Cross-Country Course being held earlier today. Jet Set, was being ridden the time when disaster struck after crossing fence 20 at the Mt. Fuji Water Complex.



The horse appeared to tier out and was deemed as 'lame' halfway through the course of the race. As a result, the race had to be stopped for all riders and a horse ambulance was called along with veterinary doctors. It was taken to a veterinary clinic and after scans, it was found to be suffering from a ligament rupture on the lower side of the right leg. This injury was irreparable, and a decision had to be made at that time.

It is with great sadness that we announce that the Swiss horse Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel has had to be euthanised after pulling up extremely lame on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during the Equestrian Eventing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on 1 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/B5hUZv2Pux — The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 1, 2021

The official statement read "Sadly, ultrasound scans revealed an irreparable ligament rupture in the lower right limb, just above the hoof, and on humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and athlete, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep." The organizers consulted with the athletes and relevant official before taking the difficult decision to put it to sleep.





