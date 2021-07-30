Equestrian
Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Day 7 LIVE, July 30 — India's Fouaad Mirza will be in action
Get all the latest updates from today's Equestrian event including the coverage of India's Fouaad Mirza
Hello everyone and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Day 7 of the Equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics. India's only rider, Fouaad Mirza will be making his Olympic debut today and in the eventing category.
Fouaad will be competing with his gelding Seigneur Medicott.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 8:55 AM GMT
Equestrian Eventing - Dressage
Just to explain how the scoring worked.
The scores of all three judges are added up and then divided by the total available points. It was then multiplied by 100 (rounded to 2 decimal points) and subtracted from 100.
To keep it simple for every one of us the lower the final penalty points score the better the rank.
Phew, that was a lot of maths.
- 30 July 2021 8:49 AM GMT
Equestrian Eventing - Dressage
MAGNIFICENT!!!!!!
Fouaad Mirza scores a total of 28 penalty points and as we said before the lower the points the better the performance.
Fouaad is currently ranked 6th in the individual category.
- 30 July 2021 8:42 AM GMT
Equestrian Eventing - Dressage
Graceful by Fouaad and Seigneur
The duo complete all of their moves and looked really elegant in the process. We will update the scores shortly.
Remember the objective is to score as low a score as possible.
- 30 July 2021 8:37 AM GMT
Equestrian Eventing - Dressage
Both Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott are going through their moves and look really good especially while transitioning from one move to another.
- 30 July 2021 8:35 AM GMT
Equestrian Eventing - Dressage
Fouaad Mirza has started the session with his horse Seigneur Medicott in the dressage phase.
Remember the objective is to do a set of pre-determined moves.
- 30 July 2021 8:30 AM GMT
Fouaad's horse Seigneur Medicott
Fouaad had initially decided to compete with another horse, Dajara 4, but changed his mind just days before the start of the Olympics and selected Seigneur Medicott as his partner with whom he won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.
- 30 July 2021 8:27 AM GMT
An Equestrian Triathlon
The eventing competition is best described as an equestrian triathlon.
It involves three phases: Dressage, Cross-Country, and Jumping.
- 30 July 2021 8:19 AM GMT
Equestrian - Eventing explained
Here's everything you need to know about the eventing category of equestrian as we get closer to the start of the session
- 30 July 2021 8:11 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Equestrian event
Hello and welcome everyone to the live coverage of Equestrian as Inda's Fouaad Mirza is all set to make his debut and he's the only Indian rider to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. He'll be competing in the eventing category with his horse Seigneur Medicott and it is a historic day for both of them.
