Equestrian
Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Day 7, July 30 – Fouaad Mirza is all set to make his debut at the Olympic Games – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch
Fouaad Mirza will be the third-ever Indian rider to compete in Equestrian at the Olympic Games
Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics will see India's only athlete in the sport of Equestrian, Fouaad Mirza, competing in the eventing category. Fouaad becomes only the third-ever Indian rider to compete at the Olympic Games.
Fouaad will be competing at the games with his gelding Seigneur Medicott. He had initially planned to compete with another horse named, Dajara 4, but changed his mind just days before the start of the Olympics and selected Seigneur Medicott as his partner with whom he won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.
Earlier in the day, Mirza and his equine went through a veterinary inspection. The inspection is a standard procedure before any Equestrian event and it is conducted to assess the wellness of the horse on health parameters and clearing it to compete in the events. Medicott cleared the inspection and the 15-year-old was certified as sound in health.
Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott will be competing in three disciplines of eventing - Dressage, Cross Country and Jumping.
Schedule and When to Watch?
30th July
Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 - Session 1 - 5 AM IST
Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 - Session 2 - 2 PM IST
31st July
Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 - Session 3 - 5 AM IST
Jumping 1st Horse Inspection - 1:30 PM IST
1st August
Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual - 4:15 AM IST
Jumping Training - 3:30 PM IST
2nd August
Eventing 2nd Horse Inspection - 6 AM IST
Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier - 1:30 PM IST
Eventing Individual Jumping Final - 5:15 PM IST
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC