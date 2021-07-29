Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Day 7, July 30 – Fouaad Mirza is all set to make his debut at the Olympic Games – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics will see India's only athlete in the sport of Equestrian, Fouaad Mirza, competing in the eventing category. Fouaad becomes only the third-ever Indian rider to compete at the Olympic Games.

Fouaad will be competing at the games with his gelding Seigneur Medicott. He had initially planned to compete with another horse named, Dajara 4, but changed his mind just days before the start of the Olympics and selected Seigneur Medicott as his partner with whom he won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, Mirza and his equine went through a veterinary inspection. The inspection is a standard procedure before any Equestrian event and it is conducted to assess the wellness of the horse on health parameters and clearing it to compete in the events. Medicott cleared the inspection and the 15-year-old was certified as sound in health.

Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott will be competing in three disciplines of eventing - Dressage, Cross Country and Jumping.



Schedule and When to Watch?

30th July

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 - Session 1 - 5 AM IST

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 - Session 2 - 2 PM IST

31st July

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 - Session 3 - 5 AM IST

Jumping 1st Horse Inspection - 1:30 PM IST

1st August

Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual - 4:15 AM IST

Jumping Training - 3:30 PM IST

2nd August

Eventing 2nd Horse Inspection - 6 AM IST

Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier - 1:30 PM IST

Eventing Individual Jumping Final - 5:15 PM IST

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



