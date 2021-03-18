Team India qualifies for International Tent Pegging Federation World Cup

The Indian tent pegging team has secured a place in ITPF (International Tent Pegging Federation) World Cup after a stupendous show at the qualifiers.

Out of seven competitions held at qualifiers, India claimed six gold medals and one bronz

India finished first in the tournament with a total of 515 points. Pakistan came second with 482.5 points and were followed by Nepal at third place with 457.5 points.

Belarus and USA finished with 220.5 and 183.5 points respectively.



The Indian tent pegging team comprised Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Harikesh Singh.

India Tent Pegging Team

Coach cum manager of Indian team, Ahmad Afsar, said, "It has been an excellent experience for us and I am extremely delighted with the way our riders have performed all through the tournament.



"Their hard work, dedication and relentless efforts have successfully augmented in securing a place for India in ITPF World Cup."

