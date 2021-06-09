Which sport does Fouaad Mirza play?

Hailing from the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, Fouaad Mirza boasts of two silver medals at the Asian Games – both won in the year 2018 at Jakarta. Now, as India gears up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 29-year-old Mirza will be seen representing the country in the Japanese capital.



But, what sport does Fouaad Mirza play?

Fouaad Mirza is a horse-rider or Equestrian who specialises in the Eventing category.

Equestrian is a sport in which the jockey or the horse-rider show off their skills with a horse in three different categories – Dressage, Jumping and Eventing.

The Individual or Team Dressage event in Equestrian is considered to be the most artistic event of the sport. In this event, the riders are judged, and winners are chosen on the basis of the athletic prowess and elegance of both the rider and the horse.

On the other hand, in Jumping, the rider and the horse are required to complete an obstacle course as fast as they can, and penalties are handed out for each obstacle that is knocked down or not completed.

On the other hand, Eventing – the category which Fouaad Mirza specialises in, is a mixture of Dressage, Jumping and Cross Country. The aggregate points accumulated in all three categories are taken into consideration to crown the winner of Eventing.

The Arjuna Awardee Fouaad Mirza will become only the third Indian Equestrian and first in over 20 years to compete in the sport at the Olympics.