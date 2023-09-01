First Indian lady rider to compete in Equestrian World Endurance C'ship

An Indian lady rider will compete at the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Young riders and Juniors for the first time on Friday, September 2.

Conducted by FEI, International Federation for Equestrian Sports, the world's authoritative body on Equestrian sports, this is one the most respected championships in the world.

Young Nida Anjum Chelat, all of 21, born in Tirur, Kerala, will represent India with her companion horse Epsilonn Salou at the prestigious event in Castelsagrat, France.

There will be a lineup of 70 participants from 25 countries vying for the prestigious Endurance prize.

The Championship puts the manoeuvring skills and confidence of the riders and the fitness of the horses through a series of calibrated tests in loops, that stretch the capability of horse and rider to the maximum. The idea is the hearts of the horse and rider should beat as one.

The rounds include a series of very challenging loops and successfully completing the gruelling 120 kilometres race is considered a world class achievement in the world of Equestrian sports. Competing in the loops will put Nida at par with the top endurance riders in the world.

She will be part of new challengers from 25 countries including China and Libya.