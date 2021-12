Junior National Equestrian Championship(JNEC)-2021-22 schedule

Junior National Equestrian Championship - 2021 (JNEC) is being organized under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India from 19th to 30th December 2021 at the Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai.

The categories for the JNEC Events are:



Children–II

Dressage (Indl & Team)



Jumping Normal (Indl & Team)



Jumping Accumulator (Indl)



Children–I



Dressage (Indl & Team)



Jumping Normal (Indl & Team)



Jumping Accumulator (Indl)



Junior



Dressage (Indl & Team)

Jumping Normal (Indl & Team)



SJ Top Score (Indl)



Young Rider



Dressage (Indl & Team)



Jumping Normal (Indl & Team)



Jumping -Take Your Line (Indl)



One Day Event (Indl & Team)



Tent Pegging-Lance (Indl)



Tent Pegging-Sword (Indl)



Tent Pegging-Lemon& Peg – Sword (Indl)



Tent Pegging-Ring & Peg-Lance (Indl)



Eligibility of Riders for JNECE events.



Young Rider-16 to 21 Years (born between 01 Jan 2000 to 31 Dec 2005)



Junior -14 to 18 Years (born between 01 Jan 2003 to 31 Dec 2007)

Children –I – 12 to14 Years (born between 01 Jan 2007 to 31 Dec 2009)

Children –II -10 to12 Years (born between 01 Jan 2009 to 31 Dec 2011)

SCHEDULE for JNEC events:



Date & Time Event Venue 19th December 2021 (Sunday) 0700 hrs Veterinary Inspection for all events for Children I & Children II Horses Camp Area, ARC 20th December 2021 (Monday) 0700 hrs Children II Dressage (Individual & Team) Dressage Arena 1700 hrs Children I Show Jumping - Normal (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena 21st December 2021 (Tuesday) 0700 hrs Children I Dressage (Individual & Team) Dressage Arena 1700 hrs Children II Show Jumping - Normal (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena Date & Time Event Venue 22nd December 2021 (Wednesday) 0700 hrs Children I Show Jumping – Accumulator (Individual) Jumping Arena 1600 hrs Children II Show Jumping – Accumulator (Individual) Jumping Arena 1700 hrs Veterinary Inspection for all events for Junior & Young Rider's Horses Camp Area, ARC 23rd December 2021 (Thursday) 0700 hrs Junior Dressage (Individual & Team) Dressage Arena 24th December 2021 (Friday) 0700 hrs Young Rider Dressage (Individual & Team) Dressage Arena 0800 hrs Junior Show Jumping (Normal) – Round 1 (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena 1700 hrs Junior Show Jumping (Normal) – Round 2 (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena 25th December 2021 (Saturday) 0700 hrs Junior Show Jumping – Top Score (Individual) Jumping Arena 26th December 2021 (Sunday) 0700 hrs Young Rider Show Jumping – Take Your Line (Individual) Jumping Arena 0800 hrs Young Rider Tent Pegging – Lance (Round 1) (Individual) Polo Arena 1700 hrs Young Rider Tent Pegging – Lance (Round 2) (Individual) Polo Arena Date & Time Event Venue 27th December 2021 (Monday) 0700 hrs Young Rider Show Jumping (Normal) – Round 1 (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena 0800 hrs Young Rider Tent Pegging – Sword - Round 1 (Individual) Polo Arena 1700 hrs Young Rider Show Jumping (Normal) – Round 2 (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena 1700 hrs Young Rider Tent Pegging – Sword - Round 2 (Individual) Polo Arena 28th December 2021 (Tuesday) Break 29th December 2021 (Wednesday) 0700 hrs Young Rider One Day Eventing – Dressage (Individual & Team) Dressage Arena 0800 hrs Young Rider Tent Pegging – Ring & Peg – Lance (Individual) Polo Arena 1700 hrs Young Rider One Day Eventing – Show Jumping (Individual & Team) Jumping Arena 30th December 2021 (Thursday) 0700 hrs Young Rider One Day Eventing – Cross Country (Individual & Team) Cross Country Arena 0800 hrs Young Rider Tent Pegging – Lemon & Peg-Sword (Individual) Polo Arena