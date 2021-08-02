History maker Fouaad Mirza will be back stronger in Equestrian

The Tokyo Olympics have been historic in more ways than one for India. Fencing, Sailing, Hockey, Gymnastics and a host of other sports have seen several firsts of many. Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott have have also scripted history and we pay a small tribute to what they have done over the past few days.

This short piece is to just let the Indian sporting fraternity know about what Fouaad's appearances in the final means to the Indian sporting set up. He made history with his performance in the Asian Games that allowed him to qualify for the Olympics. He then took it a notch higher at the games when a splendid dressage took him into the top 10. His jumping and cross country did not go as expected but he will take heart from the fact that he out did over 40 other competitors there. Seigneur Medicott too deserves all the praise given that it has been a long ride for the 15-year-old horse. There has been much uncertainty surrounding Indian sport especially events that are not heard often in the mainstream media. But what Fouaad has done is truly spectacular given the state and nature of the Equestrian in India. One cannot emphasize on how much it takes to get to where he is let alone perform at the event itself.

#FouaadMirza and his horse Seigneir Medicott finished 23rd in the Individual Eventing Jumping Final with 59.60 Penalty Points.



This effort from Fouaad would go down in the history as he became the first Indian to reach the final in the event.

We would also like to mention the efforts of Imtiaz Anees and Indrajit Lamba who should not be sidelined and forgotten. They too have a huge role to play building the Indian Equestrian dream both directly and indirectly and their efforts can and should always be applauded with every given opportunity.

Fouaad will be back. And this will not be any old return or appearance. He will be gunning to make it big at Paris 2024 and we shall all be eagerly waiting for his performance 3 years from now.

Thank you, Fouaad, for all that you have done and best of luck for the next several years.





