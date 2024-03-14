Fouaad Mirza set to take part in multiple tournaments ahead of Olympics

Ace Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza is set to embark on a rigorous preparation journey for the Paris Olympics, with approval granted by the Sports Ministry on Thursday, he will participate in five competitions crucial to his Olympic readiness.

Fouaad will receive financial backing from the government to compete in Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Events located in Kronenberg, Sopot, Marbach, Strzegom, and Baborowko. The assistance includes coverage for airfare, accommodation, entry fees, horse grooming expenses, and other necessary expenditures.

Karnataka's Fouaad Mirza rides into the FINALS of Equestrian Individual Jumping event at Tokyo Olympics! We are proud of you. Go for Gold Fouaad! #Olympics2020 #Equestrian #FouaadMirza pic.twitter.com/VGjTmqo3b2 — Dr Sudhakar K (Modi ka Parivar) (@DrSudhakar_) August 2, 2021

In a statement released by the ministry, it was highlighted that the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will extend support towards equipment procurement such as riding gear and other essentials for Fouaad. The 32-year-old athlete is currently the first reserve in Olympic Group Rankings and second reserve in Olympic World Rankings for Paris.



The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) also greenlit racewalker Priyanka Goswami's proposal for training in Australia, where she will work under the guidance of coach Brent Vallance for an additional 34 days.

In para sports, support was extended to para shooter Singhraj Adhana, para athlete Pranav Soorma, and para badminton players Nithya Sre and Mandeep Kaur for equipment, sparring partner fees, and physiotherapist fees. Rinku Hooda received financial assistance for participation in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix event.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had allocated financial support to Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, equestrian player Anush Agarwalla, judoka Asmita Dey, and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema, underscoring the government's commitment to nurturing and empowering athletes across various disciplines.