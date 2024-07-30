Explained: What is equestrian dressage?

Anush Agarwalla will be the only Indian equestrian riding at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

His horse Sir Caramello Old and Anush will compete in the individual dressage event, making him the first Indian to compete in dressage at the Summer Olympic Games. The rider-mount duo achieved the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times to obtain a quota for India.

What's Equestrian dressage?

Equestrian sports encompass various disciplines performed on horseback, with dressage being one of the most elegant and disciplined forms.

Alongside eventing and show jumping, dressage is a key event in the Olympic roster.

India made headlines by winning its first-ever gold medal in team dressage at the 2023 Asian Games.

Dressage has ancient roots, tracing back to equine training methods used in warfare in ancient Greece.



The term "dressage" itself means "training" in French, highlighting the sport's emphasis on the harmonious and precise relationship between horse and rider.

Historically, dressage has been instrumental in military cavalry, where effective communication and control were crucial.

Dressage format

Dressage involves a horse and rider performing a series of predetermined movements from memory in a standard arena.

These routines, often set to music, require exceptional coordination and control, as judges evaluate the fluidity, precision, and grace of each performance. The core elements of dressage include agility, technique, and coordination.

At the international level, dressage tests are governed by the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI). The primary levels are Prix St. Georges, Intermediare I, Intermediare II, and Grand Prix, with the latter being the level competed in at the Olympic Games.

These tests demand the highest levels of skill and concentration from both horse and rider.

Key movements in dressage include the piaffe, an elevated trot in place; the passage, a trot with pronounced pauses; collected gaits, which involve shortening the horse's stride while maintaining tempo; flying changes in sequence, where the horse changes leads at the canter; the pirouette, a 360-degree turn in place; and the half-pass, a diagonal movement where the horse moves sideways and forward simultaneously.



Dressage often features warmblood horses, preferred for their blend of liveliness and strength. Although not mandatory, the turnout of the horse is meticulously groomed, with braided manes and quarter marks adding to the visual appeal without distracting the horse.

Fouaad Mirza created history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the eventing final at Tokyo Olympics. He finished 23rd with 12.40 penalty points for an overall 59.60.

What's the difference between dressage and eventing?

While dressage focuses on precision and artistry, eventing is a more dynamic and multifaceted discipline.

Eventing combines dressage, cross-country, and show jumping into a single competition. Originating in the 1950s and 1960s, eventing tests the horse's strength, endurance, and jumping ability through a series of fences and obstacles, including water jumps, at speed.

The sport requires high levels of trust and communication between horse and rider, with strict rules that limit the rider to using a whip and sliding seat, without touching the horse with hands or using a saddle.

Essentially, while dressage emphasizes controlled, elegant movements and the harmonious relationship between horse and rider, eventing adds an element of unpredictability and tests the versatility and resilience of both participants.