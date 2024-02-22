Anush Agarwalla proud of securing Olympic Quota

Anush Agarwalla, a 24-year-old equestrian from Kolkata, has made history as the first Indian to secure an Olympic quota in dressage for the Paris Games. Beginning his journey at three years old, by 17, Agarwalla had committed to equestrianism as his life's passion.

He moved to Germany at 17 to chase his Olympic dreams, where he found the top-notch facilities and environment conducive to his growth.

Finally it’s official, INDIA HAS QUALIFIED IN DRESSAGE FOR PARIS😍😍

What a historical moment this is!! I am very proud and grateful to have been successful in officially securing an individual quota for India at the Paris Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/nGbA4i15vt — Anush Agarwalla (@AnushAgarwalla) February 20, 2024

Agarwalla's Olympic qualification came after impressive performances in four FEI events across Europe. “I feel very grateful and proud of this achievement. Being the first Indian ever to secure an individual quota in dressage at the Olympic Games is very special,” Anush told PTI.



His success signifies the rise of equestrian sports in India, especially in dressage. Agarwalla's bronze at the Asian Games, where he also contributed to a team gold, has inspired younger generations. “The medals at the Asian Games have given a huge push, especially to the younger generations. They now see that achieving success in dressage is not impossible,” he noted.

Overcoming setbacks, such as missing the Olympic cut in 2019, Agarwalla turned disappointment into motivation with support from family, friends, and coach Yuga Dushmit. Looking forward to the Paris Olympics, he exclaimed, “Competing in the Olympics, being the first Indian in dressage – it’s truly special, and I am looking forward to it.”

Anush's achievement opens doors for the sport to flourish further in the country, with hopes for more success on the global stage.