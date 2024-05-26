EFI weighs legal options to tackle financially burdensome Court order

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is considering its legal avenues following the Delhi High Court's decision to appoint an ad-hoc panel to oversee its operations as per PTI. The EFI has expressed concerns that the ruling places a significant financial strain on an already resource-constrained sports body.

The court's decision came in response to a plea from the Rajasthan Equestrian Association (REA), which challenged the EFI Executive Committee's bid for an extension, arguing it violated the Sports Code. The REA also filed a separate petition accusing the EFI of breaching the Sports Code by allowing clubs and institutions voting rights in the electoral college, a privilege the REA contends should be exclusive to state associations.

In its defense, the EFI maintains that it received specific exemptions from the Sports Ministry, thus not infringing upon the Sports Code. "The order requires us to pay the ad-hoc committee chairperson Rs 5 lakh per month and Rs 1 lakh each to two members, amounting to at least Rs 1 crore annually. With our annual revenue being only Rs 2 crore, this financial burden is untenable," an EFI source stated to PTI. The source highlighted that EFI's elected members have historically served on a pro bono basis, underscoring the financial strain the court's ruling imposes.



According to the court's directive, the ad-hoc committee must submit its report within six weeks, with the arrangement continuing until further notice. The EFI fears that complying with the court order will necessitate diverting funds from essential activities like coaching camps and tournaments, potentially stunting the sport's growth in India.

When questioned about the Executive Committee members' insistence on extending their tenure, the source emphasized that EFI is not opposed to elections, the organization is advocating for timely polls, with the support of the Sports Ministry. EFI believes that their exemptions should have been adjudicated concurrently with the elections proceeding, which would have ensured stability while awaiting the court's final decision.