Delhi High Court clears Anush Agarwalla’s participation in Paris Olympics

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of Anush Agarwalla’s participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics, upholding the selection criteria set by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

This decision comes after a legal challenge mounted by Shruti Vora, another contender for the national team.

Anush Agarwalla, a 24-year-old Asian Games gold medallist, secured his place over Shruti Vora, 53, based on the EFI's selection criteria. The criteria evaluated performances across several events, ultimately favoring Anush for his consistent scores and achievements during the qualification period starting January 2023.

Anush's average score of 67.695% slightly edged out Shruti's 67.163%, despite Shruti’s recent successes, including becoming the first Indian rider to win a three-star CDR event.

"The Impugned Selection Criteria, as they stand, do not reach the threshold of judicial intervention in terms of irrationality, arbitrariness, or perversity," the court ruled.



The court, in its ruling, emphasized that while the petitioner advocated for a selection model prioritizing recent results, EFI’s approach was deemed reasoned and not arbitrary. It highlighted the importance of sustained excellence, critical for success at the Olympic level, and deferred to the expertise of sports governing bodies in such matters.

"In light of the above, the Court finds no merit in the present petition and accordingly the same is dismissed, along with the pending applications. Interim order(s) stands vacated," the judgment read further.

In response to the decision, the court urged EFI to remain open to refining its selection criteria in the future to adapt to evolving competitive standards and feedback from stakeholders.

The judgment acknowledged Shruti Vora’s dedication to Dressage, encouraging her to continue inspiring others through her journey in the sport.

This marks a significant milestone for India, as it secures representation in the Dressage event at the Olympic Games for the first time.