Fighting against own federation, youngest Asian Games equestrian alleges Army bias

Chirag Khandal, 19, was set to be the youngest equestrian to represent India at the 2022 Asian Games, but now he is fighting against his own federation. Locked in a courtroom battle against the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), the fate of which will decide whether he can go to the Asian Games, the young athlete told The Bridge that he is a victim of the Army bias prevalent in this sport.

"Equestrian has remained an Army-dominated sport, it has been difficult for civilians to make headway. I have no ties with the Army, I thought if I had good scores, I would not face these problems of politics. But this has happened out of the blue," the 19-year-old said.

Chirag topped the Asian Games trials held in May 2022 in Eventing, one of three Equestrian categories. The youngster, a civilian, making the cut for the Asian Games in this rare sport made for sensational news. Even Bollywood actors were moved to share his story.

Chirag, who was then still giving his Class 12 exams, was on seventh heaven for a few months. Till an email from the EFI saying new trials would be held because the Asian Games had been postponed for a year - and some events which followed - brought him back to earth.

"The new trials are being held to get me out of the Indian team. I had the best scores from last time. The new trials started in August this year, when my horse was in France. It is logistically impossible to transport my horse across continents at such short notice. I had already spent Rs 2 crore in training for the last trials without any help from the federation," Chirag said.

Proud Moment!So happy to see youngsters taking up Equestrian sports. #ChiragKhandal qualified for the #AsianGames2022. Training in France he is currently at the No. 1 position in the Indian team for Eventing, the youngest person to ever qualify for Asian Games in this discipline pic.twitter.com/JcckoQDtU3 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 16, 2022

The youngster also went on to lay out why he thinks he is a victim of the Army bias within the sport.

"During the last trials, my father went up to an official and asked him to write a letter to my school's board saying that I would not be able to give my exams because I was taking part in India trials. The official insulted my father and said we are frauds," he said.

"A few months earlier, I also received a voice recording of that official - Harish Khokhar, vice-president of the EFI - saying he would not let me go to the Asian Games even if I won the new trials. A fellow athlete sent the recording to me," he added.

The Bridge reached out to Khokhar, the official in question. His response was that he had said it in a private space and that it was a statement made 'in broader terms'. Responding to Chirag's claims of an Army bias in Equestrian, he said: "How can that be true? Even the person topping the fresh trials is a civilian."

The Bridge also tried to verify Chirag's claims that the fresh trials are being held flouting EFI's statutes. All the EFI officials spoken to said that the federation's secretary general Colonel Jaiveer Singh would be the right person to explain. Singh was not immediately available to comment.

While a pitched battle seems to be fought across Army-civilian lines, Chirag's mare Veni Vidi Vici is living her days in peace in the French countryside, oblivious of what is at stake. At the moment, she is far away from coming or seeing the Asian Games, let alone conquering it.

"Veni Vidi Vici is a 13-year-old two-star horse. She is usually transported in a horse ambulance. To transport her to India at short notices has always been out of my reach," said Chirag.