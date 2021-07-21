Australian Equestrian suspended from Tokyo Olympics after positive cocaine test

The twist and turns at the Tokyo Olympics don't seem to end as the Corona-struck Olympics finds a way to a new story each day. The A-sample of the equestrian athlete from Australia, Jamie Kermond has been found positive for cocaine which has resulted in a provisional suspension for him from all the games falling under WADA compliant events, especially the Olympics while the suspension is in place.

Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be the debut appearance of 36-year old Kermond at the summer games. But he could now only demand analysis of his B-sample. Equestrian Australia stated, "The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr. Kermond returns a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sports Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021."

"Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended Jumpin Athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021," the body said.

They also mentioned, "Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021" following which his participation in any such event remains suspended. The body has spoken to Kermond and has offered all the support services to him.



A statement was also issued by the Australian Olympic Committee stating that "The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sports Integrity Australia (SIA) as an interested party."