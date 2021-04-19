Army's 61st Cavalry wins 8 gold, 6 silver medals at Delhi Horse Show

The 61st Cavalry of the Indian Army bagged eight gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals at the recently concluded Delhi Horse Show, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

Thirty-six teams from military, para-military and civil clubs had participated in the championship organised by the Equestrian Federation of India at Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi from April 4 to 11, the spokesman said in a statement.

He said the horsed cavalry team put up a fabulous performance to achieve this feat, wherein Maj Apurva D and Capt Deepanshu, both of 61st Cavalry, were adjudged the best army rider and most promising army rider respectively.

Maj Apurva with his horse Vedant cleared the height of 1.70 metre in open Jumping Puissance.

The duo won individual gold medal in Open Jumping Puissance and silver medal in Open Jumping Six Bar, clearing a height of 1.70 m. Lt Gen C P Mohanty felicitated the winners and participants at the closing ceremony.

According to the Indian Army, the 61st Cavalry holds the unique distinction of being the only horsed cavalry unit and is known world over for its contribution to the equestrian sport.