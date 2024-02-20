Anush Agarwalla secures India's Paris Olympics Quota in Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla, renowned for his medal-winning performance at the Asian Games, has clinched a Paris Olympics quota for India in the dressage discipline, as announced by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) on Monday.

Agarwalla, who made history with an individual dressage bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, earned the coveted quota through his outstanding performances in four FEI events held in various countries.

News that will warm your heart folks ❤️



Remember Anush Agarwalla, who won historic Individual Bronze medal 2022 Asian Games.



Anush has secured 1st ever Olympics Quota in Dressage for India, based on his performance in 4 FEI events 😍 pic.twitter.com/7TZKPVMcBz — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 19, 2024

Scoring impressively in competitions at Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%), he showcased consistency and excellence on the international stage.



The quota, a testament to Agarwalla's talent and dedication, is now in possession of India, with the EFI poised to conduct a final trial to determine the nation's representative at the Paris Olympics.

Expressing his pride and gratitude, the 24-year-old rider shared, "Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I’m proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation."

He further expressed his determination to maintain the quota, stating, "I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them."

EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh extended congratulations to Agarwalla on his remarkable achievement.

Agarwalla now joins the esteemed list of Indian equestrians who have represented the nation at the Olympic Games, including Darya Singh (1980 Moscow), Indrajit Lamba (1996 Atlanta), Imtiaaz Anees (2000 Sydney), and Fouaad Mirza (2022 Tokyo).