AFC Champions League-2 Live: East Bengal trails 1-2 to Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round - Blog, Scores, Updates

East Bengal FC
Catch all the live action of the preliminary round of AFC Champions League-2 as East Bengal faces Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan.
AFC Champions League-2 Live: The exciting Asian football club competition to kickstart for India as East Bengal FC will take on Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan in the preliminary stage of Asian Champions League-2 on Wednesday.
The ISL club is returning to Asia after a long gap of nine years, sighting to make it to the group stage of this second-tier club competition of Asian Football.
East Bengal will be the host of the match as they will take on Altyn Asyr at the Salt Lake Stadium of Kolkata at 7:00 PM IST.
The winner of this single-leg play-off match will progress to the Group stage of the competition.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 14 Aug 2024 2:11 PM GMT
40' A good spell of attack from East Bengal but could not find any accurate cross
East Bengal (IND) 1-2 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 2:06 PM GMT
35' East Bengal trying to make a few chances but falters in the final third
East Bengal (IND) 1-2 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 2:00 PM GMT
28' A direct free kick goal for Altyn as Souvik makes an unnecessary foul
East Bengal (IND) 1-2 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 1:57 PM GMT
27' A sloppy midfield play is going as both teams doing miss passes
East Bengal (IND) 1-1 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 1:49 PM GMT
16' A Equaliser for the unmarked no.7 of Altyn Asyr
East Bengal (IND) 1-1 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 1:44 PM GMT
12' A good diving save from Gill, diving on his left to deny the goal
East Bengal (IND) 1-0 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 1:37 PM GMT
6' East Bengal scores, takes the lead
East Bengal (IND) 1-0 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
David scores the opening goal in an empty net post a sloppy defending from Altyn.
- 14 Aug 2024 1:33 PM GMT
3' A very big one-on-one chance for East Bengal but a good save from the gaolkeeper
East Bengal (IND) 0-0 Altyn Asyr (TKM)
- 14 Aug 2024 1:31 PM GMT
East Bengal kicks off the match in their traditional red and gold kit, attacking from left to right
East Bengal (IND) 0-0 Altyn Asyr (TKM)