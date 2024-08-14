AFC Champions League-2 Live: East Bengal trails 1-2 to Altyn Asyr in the preliminary round - Blog, Scores, Updates

AFC Champions League-2 Live: The exciting Asian football club competition to kickstart for India as East Bengal FC will take on Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan in the preliminary stage of Asian Champions League-2 on Wednesday.

The ISL club is returning to Asia after a long gap of nine years, sighting to make it to the group stage of this second-tier club competition of Asian Football.

East Bengal will be the host of the match as they will take on Altyn Asyr at the Salt Lake Stadium of Kolkata at 7:00 PM IST.

The winner of this single-leg play-off match will progress to the Group stage of the competition.

Catch all the live updates here: