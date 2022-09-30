WATCH: Italian cyclist Michael Guerra adopts bizarre position to overtake competitors

Daredevil cyclist from Italy, Michael Guerra used his understanding of aerodynamics in cycling to pull off a super move where he achieves more speed and leaves his competitors behind by taking his feet off the pedals altogether and achieving a stunning level of aerodynamic efficiency.

Watch the video here:

Italian cyclist Michael Guerra uses his knowledge of physics and aerodynamics to adopt a "plank" position and overtake his competitors. pic.twitter.com/EsRt16l2PT — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) September 27, 2022

As tweeted by Ian Fraser, when the video starts as it starts going downhill, Guerra takes his feet off the pedal and suspends them in the air which helps in gain more speed than his competitors.

Road Cyclists always have to be aware of their conditions and look at new ways to minimize aerodynamic drag and air resistance. From streamlined helmets to tight-fitting bodysuits, cyclists adopt many ways to minimize air resistance.

The posture by Michael Guerra was one such attempt to reduce the drag and resistance as much as possible by streamlining his body. It was a gutsy move by the cyclist who has pulled it off before in 2016 also.

Other cyclists have done it too. One such video shows Peter Kennaugh pulling off a similar stunt in a 2015 video.

This video tweeted by cycling legend Chris Froome shows Peter adopting a similar technique as Michael Guerra.







