UCI Track Nations Cup: Indian sprint team sets new national record

The Indian men's sprint team of David Beckham, Esow Alban, and Rojit Singh set a new national record in the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkiye, on Friday.

The trio clocked 44.187 seconds, surpassing the previous national record of 44.451 seconds, set last year by David, Rojit, and Ronaldo Singh at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.

However, despite the record-breaking effort, the Indian team could not progress to the next stage, finishing 11th in the qualification round. Great Britain (41.902s) and Japan (42.229s) were the top two finishers, while reigning Olympic champions, the Netherlands, secured the final qualification spot in 8th place with a time of 43.302 seconds.

The Indian cyclists will now shift their focus to the individual time trial event, scheduled in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Harshveer Singh advanced to the final of the men's elimination race after finishing 12th in the second heat of the qualifiers. The final is set to take place later tonight at 9:15 PM IST.