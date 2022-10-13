Cycling Track World C'ships: Esow Alban reaches Men's Keirin semifinal

Ace Indian cyclist Esow Alban, on Thursday, qualified for the semifinals of the men's keirin event at the ongoing 2022 Cycling Track World Championships at Saint Quentin, France.

He achieved the feat after finishing third in the heat 2 of the quarterfinals earlier today. The 21-year-old also became the first Indian to qualify for the semifinals of any event at the Track World Championships.

Esow Alban has made it to the semifinals of men's keirin at the Track World Championships! — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) October 13, 2022





Alban had earlier endured a tough first round and stared at an early exit after finishing fifth in his heat, but a much improved performance in the first round repechage with a second placed finish helped the Indian reach the quarterfinals.

The former junior world number 1, will now compete in the semifinals later today. He is drawn in Heat 1 of the semifinals alongside France's Melvin Landerneu, Japan's Kohei Terasaki, Kazakhstan's Sergey Ponomaryov, Malaysia's Firdaus Sahrom, and Netherland's Harrie Lavreysen.