SAI terminates contract of cycling coach over harassment allegations

The Sports Authority of India had constituted an enquiry committee to hear the case of a national level cyclist's complaint against a coach of inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia which was organised by the Cycling Federation of India. The committee has submitted its preliminary report today and Prima facia the case is established and the allegations of the athlete are found to be true.





The coach who was hired on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. Following the report, SAI has terminated the contract of the coach with immediate effect.

The committee will continue a detailed investigation into the case and submit a final report.

Incidentally, the top Indian cyclist has made some serious allegations against chief national team coach RK Sharma, accusing him of forcing himself into her room during a camp in Slovenia last month and asking her to 'sleep with him'. The Indian cyclist recently returned back to India from Slovenia after facing a horrific experience at the national team's camp in the country. In her complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the cyclist has provided details of the incidents that unfolded at the camp and how coach Sharma told her to act 'as his wife' while also threatening her.



