Cycling: Lt. Col. Pannu aims to break a world record in an epic ride from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh

On Sunday morning at 6:00am, 17th October 2021, Lt.Col. Bharat Pannu started his cycling race from West to East India Ride from Koteshwar, Gujarat and which will conclude at Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh. The road will be 3750 km, 14500 m elevation gain and he will be passing through mostly flat roads.

He will be competing the race with Scott Plasma to break the Guinness Record.

Scott Plasma - The PLASMA 10 design makes the bike more aerodynamic with than without the rider. By integrating with the rider's form, the Plasma creates an aerofoil shape, which reduces turbulence from a moving rider. The bike is built with an HMF carbon fiber frame and Syncros performance components.

His target is to finish the race in 8 days 12 Hours. The old Guinness Record was achieved by Naresh Kumar who finished the fastest time to cycle trans-India is 11 days 21 hr 57 min 2 sec.

In a conversation with The Bridge, he spoke about his targets and how they let anything stop him from going all out to stop his target.





1. Scott Plasma - The PLASMA 10, what was the special reason chosen to use this bike instead of any other?

The PLASMA 10 design makes the bike more aerodynamic with than without the rider. By integrating with the rider's form, the Plasma creates an aerofoil shape, which reduces turbulence from a moving rider. It has an aerodynamic advantage and helps you to take more speed.

2. How does he keep himself motivated to complete such an enormous task, and target breaking the records?

Just keep riding. Block your senses, don't feel the pain and switch off the mind.

3. How much support has Col received from the army in his ventures?

Indian Army is always supportive towards all adventure activities. Blessed to be part of it.

4. How did Cycling start for him? And what are his targets going ahead with respect to cycling?



I started cycling as an amateur in 2016 and evolved with every event I did. The 5000 km Race Across America has been my target since 2018.

5. It is very difficult and challenging for cycling races, consistently how did he manage to pull this off during the CoVID 19 pandemic?

I made best possible use of the time available to train for the toughest ultra cycling race i.e. Race Across America. Doing 100 Miler on my indoor trainer was almost a daily routine for me. The tough training schedule tested my nerves but as we all know podium finish at a race of RAAM repute requires everything to be apt.

6. Is cycling becoming a sport that is exciting Indians?

Yes. The growth of Cycling which has been increasing in India in last decade is testimony for it.





Image source : Lt.Col. Bharat Pannu Media

7. What is story behind you targetting this record, and that also in 3 days less that when it was achieved last time?



Its truly an inspirational record which I am trying to target. The target is to finish the race in 8 days 12 Hours. The last time it was achieved would be my simulation ride for Race Across America 2022.



The dream lives on, and Colonel Pannu has started the journey which will make him a record breaker, and make India proud.