Kerala to host Track Cycling Asia Cup 2022

Kerala is all set to host the Track Asia Cup-2022 cycling tournament, one of the biggest cycling events, at the LNCPE outdoor velodrome near from November 25 to 28.

Around 200 cyclists from over 25 countries in Asia will take part in the event, which is being conducted outside Delhi for the first time. Track Asia Cup Cycling 2022, which is sanctioned by Asian Cycling Confederation and Cycling Federation of India, will be held at the LNCPE's 333.333-meter concrete Velodrome.

"Due to the extreme heat, efforts are being taken to hold the matches under floodlights," Kerala Cycling Association said in a release. Track Asia cup is also the selection of Asian countries for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cycling giants such as China, Japan, Korea, Kazakhstan among others will be the star attraction of this event. Apart from these countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will compete with India.

"The Track Asia Cup, a flagship event of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has been awarded to India, which will showcase the exhibition of superlative competitive cycling extravaganza across Asia. The star cyclists, including the Olympic medallists will participate in various individual and team events," Cycling Association said.

An organizing committee under the patronship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been formed for smooth conduct of the event, Association president, Sudheesh Kumar S S, who is also the organising secretary of the event said.

"Track Asia Cup 2022 will play a crucial role in developing cycling as a major sport event in the state. With around 200 foreign sports players and officials coming to the state capital, there is no doubt that Kerala tourism will get a new revival," he said.

This is probably for the first time Kerala is witnessing a sports event in which more than 20 countries are participating.