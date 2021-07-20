Jason Kenny vs Laura Kenny - A husband and wife's competition to become Britain's greatest Olympian

The Summer Olympics has always been a breeding ground for champions, as the two-week long mega event features several sports. One such sport at the Games is Cycling, a sport where Great Britain has achieved tremendous amount of success.

The Great Britain Cycling team is expected to bag a few medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The country's biggest hopes in cycling are Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny. Surprisingly, the duo were married in September 2016, and will hope to register their names in the history books at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Both cyclists had impressive starts to their careers, and had claimed gold medals at their debut Olympic appearance. Jason Kenny made his debut at the Beijing Olympics 2008, after being selected for the Great Britain cycling team out of the blue. He won a gold medal in the team sprint event, which would be the start of an astonishing career.

The Kenny's chasing a 'special' record at Summer Olympic Games

Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Jason and Laura Kenny will participate in three events each at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Jason Kenny shares the joint record for winning the most number of gold medals for Great Britain at the Summer Games. He has won a total of 6 gold medals over the course of three Olympic Games. He won one gold medal at 2008, followed by two triumphs at 2012 London Olympic Games, and concluding with three gold medals at Rio Olympic Games.



On the other hand, Laura Kenny has already registered her name in the history books, by becoming the most successful female athlete from Great Britain, having won four gold medals. She bagged two gold medals each at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games. She will target three events in Tokyo this year which includes - the team pursuit, omnium and Madison. Jason Kenny will also target three events at the Olympics which includes - team sprint, keirin and individual sprint.

The couple have contrasting emotions, with Laura being the most expressive one. Jason Kenny rarely shows his emotions, and is rarely gets frustrated or angry. Needless to say, the two cyclists are one of the most hardworking athletes, which has helped them achieve so much success over the past decade or so.

The couple will continue their quest to become Great Britain's greatest ever Olympian this year in Tokyo. Irrespective of the result, the couple have already established a special place for them in the record books, after their performances during the past three Olympic Games.