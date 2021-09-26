Indian army man Sripada Sriram sets cycling World Record

Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram of the Indian army has set a World Record by becoming the fastest man to cycle from Leh to Manali. He covered the 472 km distance in 34 hours and 54 minutes.



Lt Col Sripada Sriram of Indian Army's Strike One Corps sets a new Guinness World record of being the fastest man to cycle from Leh to Manali in 34 hours and 54 minutes: Defence PRO, Jammu pic.twitter.com/0fLkQIYrMh — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 26, 2021

The Lt Col's quest for the World Record was flagged off by Brigadier RK Thakur from Leh on Saturday at 4 am.



Sriram's World Record comes in the middle of the Indian Army's Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, marking 50 years since the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.