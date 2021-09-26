Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian army man Sripada Sriram sets cycling World Record
Sripada Sriram covered the 472 km distance in 34 hours and 54 minutes.
Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram of the Indian army has set a World Record by becoming the fastest man to cycle from Leh to Manali. He covered the 472 km distance in 34 hours and 54 minutes.
The Lt Col's quest for the World Record was flagged off by Brigadier RK Thakur from Leh on Saturday at 4 am.
Sriram's World Record comes in the middle of the Indian Army's Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, marking 50 years since the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
