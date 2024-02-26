India concludes Asian Track Cycling Championships with 18 medals

India has completed its run at the Asian Track Cycling Championships with an impressive collection of nine gold, six silver, and three bronze medals, with para athletes emerging as the stars of the competition.

Para cyclists played a significant role in India's success, contributing eight gold and four silver medals to the country's total tally. The overall medal tally saw Malaysia leading with 19 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals, followed closely by Japan with 17 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze. Korea finished with 9 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

India's Harshita Jakhar and Dhanyadha JP secured a bronze medal in the Madison event of the junior women's category. This marked Harshita's third medal in the championships, her second in team events. She had previously clinched a silver in the individual pursuit and a bronze in the team pursuit event.



Harshita and Dhanyadha showcased exceptional skill, giving a tough challenge to the experienced Korean riders and silver medalists Yeeun Bae and Harang Hong. The gold in the Madison event was claimed by Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Rakhmzhan and Mariya Yelkina. The Madison event requires riders to complete 60 laps for 15km and excel in six sprints during the race.

Meanwhile, Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam demonstrated his talent in the 1km Time Trial elite men's event, securing an impressive fifth place finish. Despite facing strong competition, Ronaldo exhibited remarkable speed and determination, clocking a commendable time of 1:02.617s.

Harshveer Singh Sekhon overcame an injury to finish 12th in the men's elite Omnium Race, showcasing his determination and skill on the track.