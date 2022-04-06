"Harassed and demonised" transgender cyclist calls out British media

British cyclist Emily Bridges was set to race against Olympians Laura Kenny in her first women's cycling event but was later ruled ineligible by the UCI.

The 21-year-old trans athlete said that after her exclusion from the women's National Omnium event she was harassed by the media. She said that most of the British media have been relentlessly harassing and demonizing her.

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges will not race in women's National Omnium event after ruling by cycling's world governing bodyhttps://t.co/jquGXT5Y6C — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 30, 2022

Talking with CNN she said, "They attack anything that isn't the norm and print whatever is most likely to result in the highest engagement for their articles, and bring in advertising."



Bridges also said that she was in contact with British Cycling and UCI for the past six months for the event. She also said that she provided both organizations with medical evidence that she meets the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists.

"I meet the eligibility criteria for transgender female cyclists, including that my testosterone limit has been far below the limit prescribed by the regulations for the last 12 months." Bridges said.