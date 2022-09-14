Kashmir's Adil Teli sets cycles from Leh to Manali in record time

A cyclist from Kashmir, Adil Teli, on Monday, set a new world record for covering the distance from Leh to Manali in the fastest time ever. The 24-year-old covered the 470 km distance in 29 hours 18 minutes and 21 seconds.

Adil Teli broke the record of Bharat Panu, who had clocked 35 hours 32 minutes and 22 seconds to cover the distance in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic in October 2020.





"It was the toughest journey of my career and the situation became all the more difficult because of the road was pathetic," Teli was quoted as saying by The Kashmir Life after his journey.

The cyclist did not sleep even for a bit during his 29-hour ride to Manali. He was accompanied by a seven-member crew.

Adil Teli also holds the record for completing a 440 km Srinagar to Leh ride in 26 hours and 30 minutes, besides boasting of the record of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just 8 days 1 hour and 37 minutes.









