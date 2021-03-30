8 days - Indian sets Guiness record cycling Kashmir to Kanyakumari

A professional cyclist from Kashmir, Adil Teli, set a new Guinness record today completing the Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey on a cycle in just 8 days 1 hour and 37 minutes.



Adil started his journey from Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar at 7 am on 22nd March 2021 and completed his 3600 km ride at 8:30am today morning. The previous record for the Kashmir to Kanyakumari bicycle ride was held by a 17 year old Om Mahajan who had achieved this feat in November 2020 with a timing of 8 days 7 hours and 38 minutes.

Adil Teli

"Alhamdulillah! I am happy that I broke the previous Guinness record. I want to thank my sponsors Abraq Agro, who had provided all kits and things that I needed. I would not have been able to set this record without their support. I also thank my crew members and the people in Kashmir. Due to their support and good wishes, I became a Guinness world record holder," said Adil to the media after completing his ride in Kanyakumari.



AdilTeli made it to @Guinness world record by covering the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on cycle in record time.

Congratulations Adil Teli @AsadamAijaz @KirenRijiju @shahfaesal @hussain_imtiyaz pic.twitter.com/I10eofEygn — Zara Afridi (@ZaraAfridi9) March 30, 2021

Adil must be just 23 years old but he is a seasoned cyclist. He has represented his state and University at various national level competitions previously. He had once cycled the 440km distance from Srinagar to Leh in just 26 hours and 30 minutes.





