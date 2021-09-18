6-year-old from Chennai sets World Record with 100-km bicycle ride

A 6-year-old child from Chennai, Rian Kumar, has set a world record by cycling 100 kilometres non-stop in a record time.

Popularly known as Rian the Lion, the 2nd-grade student was recognised as the 'fastest and youngest to perform non-stop distance cycling of 108.09 km in 5 hours, 17 minutes and 6 seconds,' by the World Book of Records.





Rian caught the cycling fever from his mother, Retd. Commander Gauri Sharma of the Indian Navy. His father too is employed with the Navy.

The youngster cycles three days a week, while he works on his strength the rest of the days.

"I practise cycling three days a week and static cycling and strength training on other days," Rian said to NDTV.

Having already registered a world record, Rian Kumar now has his eyes set on the 200-km Brevets de Randonneurs (BRM) and wants to become the first Indian to compete at the prestigious Tour de France.























